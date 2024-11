Navy arrests suspects with stolen crude oil worth ₦32m in Akwa Ibom

The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base, FOB, Ibaka has arrested three suspected oil thieves carrying a boat containing crude oil worth N32 million in Akwa Ibom State. The Commanding Officer of the Base, Captain Uche Aneke, disclosed this while handing over the suspects and seized items to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Akwa Ibom Command on Thursday at Ibaka.

Aneke said the suspects were arrested on Tuesday, at about 09:05 am following an intelligence report about the activities of suspected criminals involved in crude oil theft within the Navy’s area of operations. “With the necessary support of FOB Ibaka, the Tantita team intercepted and arrested the suspected criminals with a wooden boat discovered to be laden with about 60,000 litres of product suspected to be stolen crude oil.

“Other items recovered from the suspects included outboard engines and a pumping machine. “Notably, at the time of arrest, the wooden boat had a total of three crew members (all Nigerians). “The vessel was discovered to have 11 Geepee tanks which were loaded with about 60,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil, the product was overloaded from offshore Ibeno in Akwa Ibom,” Aneke said.

He warned individuals or groups planning to carry out any form of criminality in Nigerian waters or smuggling illegal consignments into or out of Nigeria’s waters, to desist immediately.