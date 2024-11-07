UPDATED: National Grid collapses for second time in three days

The national grid has collapsed for the second time in three days, leading to blackouts in several parts of the country. A check on the Nigerian System Operator’s portal (niggrid.org) showed that power generation dropped to zero megawatts at 11:30 a.m., affecting generation companies across the country.

Some electricity distribution companies corroborated this on their social media platforms. “Please be informed that we experienced a system outage today 07 November 2024 at 11:29Hrs affecting supply within our network,” the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) serving parts of Lagos wrote on X.

“Restoration of supply is ongoing in collaboration with our critical stakeholders. Kindly bear with us.”

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDP) also informed its customers of the “potential system failure”. “Kindly be informed that at precisely 11.29 hours today, 7th November 2024, we experienced a simultaneous loss of supply across our network,” EKEDP said.

“A potential system failure or collapse is suspected. We are currently working with our partners as we hope for speedy restoration of the grid.”