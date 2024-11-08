Amad motivated by stint as sub, says Van Nistelrooy

Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy thinks an extended stint on the bench acted as motivation for Manchester United’s two-goal Europa League hero Amad Diallo. Amad had been named as substitute in six successive games before being given a start against Greek side PAOK at Old Trafford.

In Van Nistelrooy’s words, the 22-year-old responded by being “our best player in the first half”, before “winning us the game in the second”. Asked if being a substitute so often had been a motivating factor, Van Nistelrooy said: “Apparently so.” The Ivory Coast international was by far United’s biggest threat against limited opposition – he was prepared to run at the PAOK defence and carried on doing so, even when he did not get immediate reward.

Van Nistelrooy accepted a first half in which United made “many technical mistakes” and had one shot on goal “wasn’t good”, but Amad made the difference after the interval. “The second goal had everything in it that is Diallo,” said Van Nistelrooy. “He fought to win the ball off the defender, then pushed through to take the shot and had the quality to bend it around the goalkeeper. “He is a great character and a hard worker. He shows that attitude in every training session. Every day in he comes to me and wants to do extra finishing, crossing, one v ones. He is asking how can I improve his shot, and his heading.

“He is constantly focused on learning and getting better. He is motivated to get the most from his career.” Amad’s present contract expires next June, although United do have the option to extend it by an additional year and he is keen to stay at the club for “a long time”. Next week, he will have a new boss to impress as Ruben Amorim takes charge.