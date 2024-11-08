NLC backs NUPENG’s nationwide strike threat following allegation against military

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has thrown its weight behind threat by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) to embark on a nationwide strike over the alleged use of military personnel to eject workers from the Oritsetimeyin oil rig.

A statement signed by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero on Friday condemned the allegation against the military by the oil workers, adding that it stands solidly behind NUPENG. NLC threatened to escalate its response to the dispute should the breach of agreements and the use of military and other security agencies to interfere in industrial relations matters continue. Ajaero’s reaction comes following a lingering industrial dispute between the owners of the Oritsetimeyin oil rig and NUPENG over an alleged breach of the agreements freely entered into by the two parties.

NUPENG had earlier in the week petitioned the Federal Government, and warned of the consequences of using military personnel and others to evacuate or eject its members and side employers, refusing to honour agreements freely entered into by parties. However, on Thursday morning, a special naval personnel team was allegedly flown into the Oritsetimeyin oil rig to eject the workers. Following the incident, NUPENG threatened to declare a nationwide strike if the government failed to call both the management of the oil rig and the security personnel involved to order.

Ajaero’s statement read “NLC stands in unequivocal solidarity with the NUPENG in condemning the deployment of military and security operatives to forcefully evacuate NUPENG members from their work site on the Oritsetimeyin oil rig. “This disturbing action, reportedly orchestrated by certain corporate interests, is a direct affront to the principles of democracy and industrial relations, which demand respect for workers’ rights and the sanctity of negotiated agreements.

“The use of the army in Oritsetimeyin oil rig is an abuse of the instruments of state security as it runs counter to the dictates of unfettered workplaces free from all forms of coercion. It should be noted that we cannot accept the militarization of our workplaces.