Mera Attack: Kebbi Gov Idris donates ₦50 million to victims’ families

The Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, has donated ₦50 million to support the 15 families affected by a recent bandit attack in the Mera Community of Augie Local Government Area.

Suspected bandits reportedly killed 15 people and rustled over 100 cows in Mera, Augie Local Government Area of Kebbi State. Governor Idris in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ahmed Idris, described the attack as a tragic and unfortunate incident.

Represented by the Commissioner for Higher Education, Isah Abubakar-Tunga, he urged the community to remain prayerful for the departed souls.

“On behalf of the Kebbi State Government, we extend our heartfelt sympathy to the Emir of Argungu, His Royal Highness Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammadu-Mera, and the people of Mera,” he said.