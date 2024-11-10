New Terror Group: Acting Army Chief Oluyede arrives in Sokoto

The Acting Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede has arrived in Sokoto for his maiden operational visit to 8th Division Area of Responsibility. In the North-Western state, he is expected to visit the Sultan of Sokoto and meet with other relevant stakeholders within the 8th Division Area of Responsibility.

He would use the opportunity to address troops of the Operation Fasan Yamma fighting terrorists in the northwest region. Oluyede’s visit comes three days after the Defence Headquarters confirmed the emergence of a new terror group known as ‘Lakurawa’ in Sokoto and Kebbi states. Five local government areas of Sokoto state are facing the challenge of a new terror group known as the Lakurawa.

Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, said the new terror group is exacerbating insecurity in the North-West region but the Armed Forces of Nigeria are already containing them. “Troops are confronted with a new terrorist sect in the North-West. This sect is known as Lakuwaras, the Lakuwaras are affiliated to terrorists in the Sahel particularly from Mali and Niger Republic. “They began incursion into Northern part of Nigeria, mainly Sokoto and Kebbi states, and like I mentioned, they came in from Niger and Mali axis,” General Buba said.

He added that the new terror group emerged from Mali and the Republic of Niger after the coup that led to the breakdown of military cooperation between Nigeria and Niger. The military also declared nine terrorists wanted for their roles in the security challenges bedevilling the nation.