President Tinubu arrives in Saudi for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday arrived in Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian capital to participate in the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit. The Nigerian leader landed at the King Abdulaziz International Airport at 10 a.m local time and was received by the deputy governor of the Riyadh region, Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Abdulaziz.

The summit, held at the invitation of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, will focus on the current situation in the Middle East. Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, had earlier said the meeting is expected to address a number of critical regional issues, with particular emphasis on the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Tinubu is expected to speak on the crisis, reiterating Nigeria’s stance for an immediate ceasefire and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution. He would use the opportunity to push for renewed international efforts to revive the two-state solution as a viable path to lasting peace. “During the summit, President Tinubu is expected to address the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict, emphasising Nigeria’s strong call for an immediate ceasefire and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution,” Onanuga said.

“Nigeria will also advocate for renewed efforts to revive the two-state solution as a pathway to lasting peace in the region,” the release stated. The summit would commence on Monday, November 11, 2024.