Coleman, Duffy and Idah ruled out as Doherty returns

Captain Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League fixtures with Finland and England. Norwich City defender Shane Duffy and Celtic forward Adam Idah have also withdrawn from Heimir Hallgrímsson’s squad.

Wolves’ Matt Doherty has been recalled as cover while Everton’s Jake O’Brien and Southampton’s Ryan Manning are also drafted in. The Republic host Finland on Thursday and take on England at Wembley in their final Nations League fixture on Sunday, 17 November. Coleman sustained a foot injury while playing for the Republic of Ireland in September’s Nations League opener with England in Dublin.

The 36-year-old returned to the Everton bench in the middle of October but has not featured for Sean Dyche’s side. Having initially been called into the Irish squad, he has now been replaced by Doherty, who has been out of favour under new manager Hallgrimsson. Southampton’s Manning is another full-back option while Everton centre back O’Brien has been called in as cover for Duffy.

The Irish are third behind Greece and England in League B Group 2 after four matches, with their sole victory coming away to bottom side Finland.