Referee Coote suspended amid Liverpool and Klopp video inquiry

Premier League referee David Coote has been suspended after a video allegedly showing him making derogatory comments about Liverpool and the club’s former manager Jurgen Klopp was circulated on social media. Refereeing body PGMOL says the suspension comes into force with immediate effect and is pending a full investigation.

The video, widely shared on social media, has not been verified by the BBC. It is unclear when it was filmed or its authenticity. A source told the BBC that PGMOL’s inquiry is treating the video as genuine. Coote, 42, refereed Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Aston Villa on Saturday. He is one of the Premier League’s most-experienced officials and has been refereeing matches in the top flight since 2018. The video being shared appears to refer to a Premier League match that Coote officiated between Liverpool and Burnley in July 2020, which finished 1-1.

Klopp criticised Coote after the match, saying the referee failed to give fouls for challenges made on Liverpool’s players. In the video the man alleged to be Coote says Klopp had “a right pop at me when I reffed them against Burnley in lockdown”. He calls Klopp arrogant and also swears several times when referring to him. The video shows him with another man and lasts for just over a minute. The circumstances of how the video emerged are unclear.

PGMOL says it will not be making further comment on the case until its investigation is completed.