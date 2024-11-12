UPDATED: Okpebholo sworn-in as Edo State Governor

Monday Okpebholo has been inaugurated as the governor of Edo, marking an end to the eight-year stint of Godwin Obaseki at the helm of affairs in the South-South state. The ceremony took place on Tuesday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, the state capital, two months after the All Progressives Congress (APC) clinched the ticket to the Dennis Osadebe House.

Okpebholo took his oath of office alongside his running mate Dennis Idahosa around 12:55 pm and thereafter rode in an open van around the stadium, waving to cheers from supporters. In his inaugural address, Okpebholo thanked the people of Edo State for their support in his emergence as governor, describing it as the triumph of democracy. “Let me start by thanking God for His grace and incredible blessings. Democracy has triumphed again in our dear state,” the governor said.

“For me, this is a humbling moment made possible by you all,” he said, adding, “Today, you have officially given me the mandate to preside over our dear state as governor for the next four years. We will not betray this confidence you have reposed in me and the deputy governor Rt Hon. Dennis Idahosa. The welfare of our citizens is a top priority to us.” He promised to strengthen the security of the state, link communities together by road, and support small businesses to boost the economy.

The ceremony was attended by some dignitaries including Vice President Kashim Shettima who represented President Bola Tinubu; governors under the APC; Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo; a former governor of the Edo Adams Oshiomhole among others.