Bad Roads: Edo Gov orders contractors back to sites

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo has ordered contractors in the State to return to sites and immediately fix failed portions of roads within the Benin metropolis.

Governor Okpebholo gave this directive on Wednesday in Benin City the Edo State capital during an inspection tour of Upper Mission Extension Road by Aduwawa junction, and the Ramat Park Axis in Benin City barely 24 hours after his swearing-in.

The governor who decried the bad state of the roads, assured the people that work would commence immediately, as he was in a hurry to bring the dividends of democracy to the people. Some of the areas where work is expected to commence immediately include the 7.5km Temboga Road, Lucky Way Junction by Aduwawa, and Ramat Park – Slope Axis.

Other parts of the State capital to experience immediate mobilisation of contractors are Eyaen Road and Obadan Junction along the Benin – Auchi Expressway.