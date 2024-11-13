Libya deports seven Nigerians, others

The Department for Combating Illegal Migration in Libya, Migrant Rescue Watch has deported seven Nigerians, three Bangladeshis, and three Ghanaians detained at the Qanfoudah Immigration Detention Centre.

They were deported for violating Libyan law. In a statement on their X handle on Tuesday, the deportees have been flown out of Libya via Benina International Airport in Benghazi.

The statement read, “DCIM deported 13 migrants (3 Bangladeshis, 3 Ghanaians, and 7 Nigerians) from the Qanfoudah Immigration Detention Centre via Benina International Airport in Benghazi. All individuals were deported for violating laws in force in the Libyan state.”