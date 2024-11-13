Okpebholo suspends revenue collection in Edo

Newly sworn-in Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has ordered the immediate and indefinite suspension of the collection of all revenues in Edo, especially in motor parks and others until further notice. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Edo State Governor, Hon. Fred Itua, said the governor also ordered the state commissioner of police to arrest anyone who flouts the order.

Okpebholo said he would review the issues surrounding the collections soon and decide on the way forward. “The collection of revenues in the State has been suspended indefinitely. Anyone seen collecting revenues on behalf of the State Government will be arrested. “The Commissioner of Police is hereby ordered to arrest anyone who flouts the order and collects any kind of revenues on behalf of the State Government.

“The Governor will soon address the issues and concerns raised. He will issue new directives soon. Until then, no one is authorised to collect revenues on behalf of the State Government.” Okpebholo was sworn in as the governor of Edo on Tuesday, marking an end to the eight-year stint of Godwin Obaseki at the helm of affairs in the South-South state.

The ceremony took place at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, the state capital, two months after the All Progressives Congress (APC) clinched the ticket to the Dennis Osadebe House. Okpebholo took his oath of office alongside his running mate Dennis Idahosa around 12:55 pm, and thereafter rode in an open van around the stadium, waving to cheers from supporters.