Gov Okpebholo orders immediate freezing of Edo State bank accounts

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, on Thursday, ordered the freezing of all State-owned bank accounts with immediate effect, until further notice. The Governor has also warned commercial banks, heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to comply with the order immediately without any delays.

This was disclosed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Fred Itua, in a statement he released on Thursday. He said that Governor Okpebholo warned that anyone, including heads of MDAs and civil servants who flout the order will be severely punished. “All bank accounts in all the commercial banks have been frozen. Commercial banks must comply with the order and ensure that not a dime is taken out of the confers of Government until there is a further notice.

“Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies must comply with this order and ensure that there is a full compliance without any further delays. “After the necessary investigations and reconciliations, the Governor will do the needful and decide on the way forward. For now, this order stands,” the statement read. According to Itua, the governor, in the meantime, has asked the relevant Government agencies to reverse the Ministry of Roads and Bridges to the Ministry of Works. The reversed infamous name was conceptualised during the administration of Godwin Obaseki.

Governor Okpebholo, said since no bridges or good roads were constructed by the administration of Obaseki, it is therefore absurd to maintain such a name. The Governor, has therefore ordered relevant government agencies to implement the new order and immediately reflect the new name. “It is funny how you can call a Government institution Ministry of Roads and Bridges. Ironically, no single bridge was built by the same administration. Not even a pedestrian bridge.

“In the coming days, we will look at more actions taken by the previous administration and more decisions will be taken that will be done in the best interest of the State,” the statement concluded.