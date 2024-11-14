UPDATED: Guard of Honour held for late COAS Lagbaja as body arrives in Abuja

The body of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has arrived in Abuja where he will be buried on Friday. The Nigerian Airforce plane NAF 918 carrying the body of the late COAS landed at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, at around 12:15pm on Thursday. The remains of the late COAS left the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos around 11am.

The military top brass were on ground to receive the remains of the late COAS in Abuja, with military band playing to the loudest. Upon arrival at the Abuja airport, a guard of honor was accorded to the body of the late COAS and was taken down this red carpet in full view of Nigeria’s military top brass. The late COAS body will be interned on Friday at the national military cemetery Abuja. The COAS died last week Tuesday, according to the presidency. Lagbaja passed away in Lagos after a period of illness. However, the illness was not disclosed.

During this difficult time, President Bola Tinubu expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and the Nigerian Armed Forces. Born on February 28, 1968, Lagbaja served as the Chief of Army Staff for one year and four months following his appointment to the position by President Tinubu in June 2023. His military career began when he enrolled in the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1987. On September 19, 1992, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Nigerian Infantry Corps as a member of the 39th Regular Course.

Lt. General Lagbaja also served as a platoon commander in the 93 Battalion and the 72 Special Forces Battalion. He played pivotal roles in numerous internal security operations, including Operation ZAKI in Benue State, Lafiya Dole in Borno, Udoka in Southeast Nigeria, and Operation Forest Sanity across Kaduna and Niger States. An alumnus of the prestigious U.S. Army War College, he earned a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies, demonstrating his dedication to professional growth and excellence in military leadership.

Lt. General Lagbaja is survived by his beloved wife, Mariya, and their two children.