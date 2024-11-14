World Diabetes Day: WHO calls for urgent action against rising cases of disease

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that without urgent interventions that the number of people living with diabetes in the African region may rise to 54 million by 2045, posing a significant health and economic burden. WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti who gave the warning in a message also emphasized the need for a collaborative approach to tackle the growing burden of diabetes in Africa. The World Diabetes Day 2024 theme World Diabetes Day, “Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps,” highlights the importance of addressing the gaps in diabetes care and ensuring that everyone diagnosed with diabetes has access to equitable, comprehensive, affordable, and quality treatment and care.

According to WHO, more than 24 million adults in the African region are currently living with diabetes, with half of them remaining undiagnosed. If left untreated, diabetes can lead to severe complications, including heart disease, stroke, nerve damage, kidney failure, lower-limb amputation, and eye disease that can result in blindness. “The rising prevalence of diabetes in Africa is a ticking time bomb that requires immediate attention,” Dr. Moeti said. “We need to break down the barriers that prevent people from accessing quality diabetes care and bridge the gaps in our health systems to ensure that everyone can live a healthy and productive life.”

To address this challenge, WHO is committed to supporting African countries in strengthening their diabetes prevention, diagnosis, and care, especially at the primary healthcare level. The organization has developed a framework for the implementation of the Global Diabetes Compact in Africa, which provides a roadmap for countries to integrate diabetes care into their broader health systems. Dr. Moeti emphasised that managing diabetes requires a sustained effort to balance physical health, healthy diet, mental well-being, and access to essential medicines. She also highlighted the importance of community engagement and social support in helping people with diabetes to manage their condition effectively.

On World Diabetes Day, Dr. Moeti urged individuals, communities, governments, health workers, policymakers, and civil society organizations to join hands and act now to combat the rising prevalence of diabetes in Africa. “We need to work together to raise awareness about diabetes, promote healthy lifestyles, and ensure that everyone has access to quality diabetes care,” Dr. Moeti said. “Together, we can break down the barriers that prevent people from accessing quality diabetes care and build a healthier future for all Africans.”