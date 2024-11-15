JUST IN: NJC suspends Rivers, Anambra High Court Judges

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has suspended Justice G. C Aguma of the High Court of Rivers State and Justice A.O Nwabunike of the Anambra State High Court from performing judicial functions. They were both suspended for the period of one year without pay and placed on watch list for two years thereafter.

The decision was taken at the 107th Meeting of the NJC chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun on 13 and 14 November 2024.A total of 5 serving Judicial Officers were sanctioned for various acts of misconduct. The Council also recommended two Heads of Court for compulsory retirement over falsification of age.

The duo of the Chief Judge of Imo State, Hon. Justice T. E. Chukwuemeka Chikeka and the Grand Kadi of Yobe State, Hon. Kadi Babagana Mahdi, were recommended for compulsory retirement for falsification of their ages. The Council equally considered the Report of its Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committee, which considered a total number of 30 petitions, empanelled 6 Committees for further investigation. While 22 were dismissed for lacking in merit, two were sub judice.

The Council also empanelled a Committee to investigate all complaints and petitions against Hon. Justice O. A. Ojo, Chief Judge, Osun State.