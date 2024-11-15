Ondo Guber Poll: Police tighten security, deploy officers across 18 LGAs

The Nigeria Police Force has affirmed its readiness to ward off any form of threat in Ondo State during the governorship election slated for Saturday. A statement by the NPF relations officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi on Thursday said the police had firmed up security architecture in the state by deploying officers across all the 18 local government areas, 203 wards and the 3, 933 polling units in the state.

It assured that at least four police officers in collaboration with other security personnel will be present at each polling unit, to ensure a smooth poll. The Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Ondo State Elections, DIG Sylvester Alabi held a press briefing on Thursday at the Ondo State Police Command Headquarters, Akure, where he addressed officers deployed for the election duty and the members of the press, emphasising the readiness of the NPF and other security agencies.

Seventeen political parties are fielding candidates in the election. The statement read in part, “The DIG during his address mentioned that the Force had begun effective deployments of personnel across all 18 Local Government Areas, 203 Wards, and 3,933 Polling Units in the state, assuring the presence of at least four (4) Police Officers in collaboration with officers representing other election security agency, at each polling unit, to ensure a smooth poll.

“In a bid to emplace proactive measures against all forms of security threat and interference during the electoral process, the DIG emphasized the importance of Intelligence gathering and firmness.” The NPF said these approaches were essential for upholding safety and security, as they assist in identifying and preventing electoral fraud, including vote-buying and manipulation.

“By leveraging intelligence gathering, the police can ensure a secure, free, and fair electoral process. To this end, the Force has carried out a comprehensive threat analysis and as well, deployed adequate personnel to areas identified as vulnerable points during the elections.”