Governor Aiyedatiwa votes in Ondo poll, says he is ‘at an advantage’

Governorship Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has voted in the Ondo governorship election. The governor cast his ballot at his Polling Unit 5, Ugbo Ward, 4 Obenla community in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state at around 8:50 am.

After voting, Aiyedatiwa described the election as peaceful and hailed the turnout of voters for the exercise and was confident of winning the election. “With what we have done for the last 10 months, the populace, the voters, like I said, they know who they want,” the governor said.

“I believe I’m in an advantaged position to win this election because of the work that I have done in the last 10 months since I assumed office as the governor of the state. We traversed the entire 18 local governments; and visited communities all across.” “In my community, it is peaceful and turnout is very, very encouraging. And I want to believe that the same situation would be at other locations across the state. It’s peaceful here,” he said.

According to him, security operatives deserve commendation for their role in the conduct of the election. “I want to commend the security agency, the police, the civil defense, and the military in the background. They are heavily deployed to be able to attend to any security threat and I believe the people comport themselves,” the governor said.

“We are peaceful people in Ondo state. Ondo State has been judged to be one of the most safest and peaceful states in Nigeria.”