Ondo Poll: ‘We can’t trust you,’ PDP’s Agboola Ajayi scores INEC low

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Ondo governorship election Ajayi Agboola Ajayi has scored the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) low in the conduct of the exercise. Agboola who is one of the leading candidates in the election cast his ballot at Polling Unit 004, Apoi Ward 2, Kiriboin, Ese-Ado Local Government Area (LGA) of state.

The former deputy governor, however, alleged that the slow pace of the election process was a ploy to rig the exercise. “The system is not perfect, things are not working,” the PDP candidate said after voting. It took them more than 10 minutes to capture me who is the candidate of the PDP here. All of us are here. You can see the drama. There are a lot of complaints here and there,” the PDP candidate said.

“If INEC cannot successfully organise an election in one state, then you must know that we are running into anarchy. “I think it’s deliberate on the part of INEC and the part of the REC and we have said severally that we don’t trust Barr. Oluwatoyin Babalola (REC). That this woman cannot be fair. “The system is compromised and I have had a series of calls today. People are complaining about vote buying and the BVAS is not working.

It is a very shameful exercise and I think Nigerians should just call on the chairman of the electoral commission Prof Mahmood Yakubu. If you cannot do the job, please just honourably resign. He should resign. This is embarrassing. It [election] is totally compromised.”