Paul beats Tyson, 58, on points in drab contest

Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul left a permanent stain on two-time heavyweight champion Mike Tyson’s boxing legacy with a tedious points win in front of 70,000 frustrated fans in Texas – and millions watching the controversial bout on streaming powerhouse Netflix.

Tyson, as you might expect from a man aged 58 and having not competed professionally in 19 years, was a shadow of his old self. Paul, 27, is a boxing novice but was too young and too athletic. He kept Tyson at range, landing jabs and accurate punches in an eight-round contest of two-minute rounds.

Tyson was slow and sluggish. He received a hero’s reception before the fight, but there were huge boos as the fight drew to a close. Some fans left before judges’ scores of 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73 were announced.

In an uncomfortable moment post-fight, Tyson, after his seventh pro loss in 57 bouts, called out Paul’s brother Logan and suggested he could fight again.