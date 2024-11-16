PDP raises concern over credibility of Ogun LG poll

The Ogun state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concerns over the alleged distribution of two result sheets instead of one to polling units in the ongoing local government elections.

The party also questioned the credibility of the election due to the late distribution of materials. It was observed that election officials were still collecting materials from the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission office in Abeokuta, the state capital as of 7:32 am, just minutes before the scheduled 8 am stipulated time for the commencement of the election.

Speaking with journalists, the Peoples Democratic Party state agent, Waliu Oladipupo, expressed worries about the development, saying that this alleged irregularity could undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

He noted that the shortcomings will disenfranchise many voters.