Tinubu to host Indian PM Modi Sunday in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will on Sunday host the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for a State Visit at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday. His visit to Nigeria will be the first by an Indian prime minister since Dr Manmohan Singh’s state visit in 2007 when the two nations established a strategic partnership.

The presidential spokesman said both leaders would have further talks on strengthening Nigeria and India’s ties. “Both leaders will exchange signed Memoranda of Understanding to enhance collaboration in critical sectors,” Onanuga said.