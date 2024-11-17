APC sweeps Ogun LG poll, wins all chairmanship seats, opposition condemns exercise

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has swept all 20 chairmanship seats in the Ogun State Local Government polls held on Saturday. The Chairman of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) Babatunde Osibodu declared the results of the exercise at the Commission’s headquarters in Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta.

He said the APC also won in the 236 wards across the state. According to the chairman of the Electoral Commission, a total of 613,156 votes were cast in the chairmanship election across the 20 local government areas.

Opposition Rejects Outcome

Meanwhile, the opposition has condemned the exercise for lacking merit. At a press briefing in the state capital, the chairman of the Labour Party in Ogun Biodun Jagun called for the cancellation of the whole exercise failure which they will approach a competent court of jurisdiction to challenge the outcome.

“There was no election whatsoever in virtually all the polling units in Ogun State. OGSIEC officials were nowhere to be seen in over ninety percent of the polling units and there were no election materials at the polling units as of 1.30 pm. In the few polling units where election materials were delivered, the materials were incomplete and were delivered around 1 pm, as against 8 am when the election was supposed to start,” he said.

“We totally reject whatever results that are declared in this sham of an election. Even the good people of Ogun state have been expressing their opinions on radio and television that there was no election in Ogun State.” “We call on OGSIEC to cancel the entire election for being in clear violation of the electoral guidelines of Ogun State Electoral Law. If they fail to do this, we will reject any results that are announced and put the necessary machinery in motion to challenge this charade in court.”

The elections saw participation from 19 political parties, including the Accord Party, African Action Congress, African Democratic Congress, Action Democratic Party, All Progressives Congress, Allied People’s Movement, All Progressives Grand Alliance, Labour Party, People’s Democratic Party, Social Democratic Party, the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Action People’s Party, Action Alliance, Boot Party (BP), People’s Redemption Party, National Rescue Movement, and Zenith Labour Party.