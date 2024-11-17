Chidimma Adetshina emerges first runner-up at Miss Universe 2024

In a gripping climax to the Miss Universe 2024 contest, Nigeria’s representative Chidimma Adetshina emerged the first runner-up, making her the first Nigerian to finish that high in the competition. Denmark’s Victoria Kjaer Theilvig was crowned the winner of the 73rd Miss Universe pageant at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

Chidimma’s journey to the Miss Universe competition was quite tumultuous. Before coming to Nigeria to take the Miss Universe Nigeria crown, she contested in the South Africa where she was forced to withdraw before the final following a nationality row. Born to a Nigerian father in South Africa, 23-year-old withdrew from the country’s competition “for the safety and wellbeing of my family and I” after a backlash that exposed anti-foreigner sentiment in South Africa.

Her Nigerian heritage attracted vicious xenophobic attacks and sparked controversy when she was announced as a Miss South Africa finalist in July, while the government said it was investigating a claim that her mother may have stolen the identity of a South African woman. Despite not being in the country in 20 years, organisers of the Nigerian contest invited her to join their final, saying it was a chance for her to “represent your father’s native land on an international stage”. The nationality controversy notwithstanding, Adetshina insisted she loved South Arica and was grateful for the support from the country.

Ahead of the Miss Universe finals, Chidimma dropped anemtional post on her Instagram page where she thanked Nigerians for welcoming her with lots of love after her South African ordeal. The post read, “Many wonder why I didn’t stop. Many asked, “Why not let it be for now? Your life might be at risk.” Some questioned, “Why isn’t she giving up? Does she crave the clout?” I sat back, overwhelmed with so many unanswered questions as life moved faster than I could process. But do you know what? My dreams have kept me afloat. “To my dearest Nigerians, with open arms, you carried me on wheels made of the purest love and intentions.

I still cannot fully comprehend the reasons, but what matters most is that you’ve given me a second chance at life. For a moment, my life flashed before my eyes, but in the next breath, Nigeria refueled my purpose and my reason to live. “As I step onto the Miss Universe stage tonight, I carry with me over 2 million beads of love, strength, and an unstoppable spirit. In this very moment, history is being made through my story. I call upon all my ancestors to guide my path with ease and grace. I promise to give my very best while you continue to pray for me.

“A heartfelt thank you to Silverbird Group and the Miss Universe Nigeria Organization for safeguarding my life and adding more fuel to my journey through the universe.