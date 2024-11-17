Expect better service, Aiyedatiwa promises Ondo residents after victory

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa says his victory in the just-ended governorship poll is a call to deliver more for the people of Ondo State. Aiyedatiwa won the Ondo governor election which was concluded on Sunday, beating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Ajayi Agboola in the largely peaceful exercise.

Speaking to reporters after he was declared as the winner of the poll, the Ondo governor promised better days for residents of the South-West state. According to him, having visited every part of the state during campaigns, he is more in tune with the needs of the people. “The people should expect better service. And that’s what they’ve been looking forward to because I campaigned across the entire local government,” he said.

“The only candidate that went through the entire local government, not just the capital city of the local government, all communities. In almost all the communities we visited, we saw the roads and the way they look like, the environment they are living in, we heard their voices, we read their messages and we listened and responded to questions and their yearnings and aspirations.

“So, they have that belief that their hope is in me. They believe that whatever we say is what we will do. We will not tell them what we cannot do. We will do all that we have promised within the limited resources available to us.”