FG applauds Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago for intervening in federal road projects

Nigerian Government has hailed the Niger State Governor, Farmer Mohammed Umaru Bago for carrying out intervention works on several Federal roads across the State. The Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi gave the commendation during an interactive engagement in Abuja, between the Ministry, Niger State Government and Contractors handling various federal road projects across Niger State, where all ongoing Federal road projects in Niger State were reviewed with a view to addressing grey areas.

Sen. Umahi who described the effort of the Farmer Governor as unprecedented, said he has also shown exemplary leadership by leading the State delegation to such a meeting. The Minister who called on other Governors to emulate the Farmer Governor, stressed that he will ensure effective and consistent projects supervision. He however, called for improved synergy between the federal legislators and the Ministry to ensure adequate funds for the execution of projects.

The Minister used the medium to caution contractors to keep to project specifications or have their contracts terminated as it is no longer business as usual. The Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, described Farmer Governor Umaru Bago as a hardworking and passionate leader, pointing out that his people-oriented programmes are testaments to his uncommon commitment to the overall wellbeing of his people.

Niger State Governor, Farmer Mohammed Umaru Bago disclosed that the State Government is intervening in 18 Federal road projects across the State and that the idea is to compliment the effort of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to achieve the Renewed Hope agenda. He suggested that such peer reviews should be done in every quarter, while calling on his colleagues to be part of it, as it would encourage the Federal Government to do more for the people. The farmer Governor then applauded the Minister of Works for demonstrating courage, capacity, and competence in discharging his duties.

Niger State Government delegation to the meeting comprises Senator representing Niger East, Mohammed Sani Musa, Senator representing Niger South. Sen. Peter Jiya, member representing Rijau/Magama Federal Constituency, Shehu Sale, member representing Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency, Saidu Musa Abdullahi and his counterpart representing Borgu/Agwara, Mohammed Jafaru. Others are Chief of Staff to the Governor, Abdullahi Usman Gbatamangi, Commissioner for Works, Suleiman Mohammed, Chairman New Niger Development Project , Abubakar Mustapha Bida and Amb. Mohammed Manta.