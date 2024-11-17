Tinubu to attend G20 Summit in Brazil

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja for Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday to participate in the 19th G20 Leaders Summit slated for November 18 and 19. The summit, at the instance of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will bring together leaders from the world’s largest economies to discuss critical global issues.

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday. He said this year’s summit will focus on the theme “Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet,” with key discussions on global poverty, hunger, energy transition, and sustainable development.

Tinubu is expected to push for the reform of global governance institutions, an issue Nigeria has consistently championed. “This year’s meeting, under the theme, ‘Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet,’ will see the participants discuss the fight against hunger and poverty; reform of the Institution of global governance and; sustainable development and Energy Transition,” Onanuga said.

“Nigeria has always strongly advocated for a reform of the global governing institutions, and often presented its impressive credentials as a strong contender for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.” The President is also expected to engage in bilateral talks with other world leaders on the sidelines of the event.