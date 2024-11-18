Bentancur banned for seven games over racial slur

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been given a seven-match domestic ban by the Football Association for using a racial slur about team-mate Son Heung-min. Bentancur, who has also been fined £100,000 and ordered to take part in a mandatory face-to-face education programme, was charged by the FA in September after comments made while appearing on TV in his home country of Uruguay in June.

“Rodrigo Bentancur denied this charge, but the independent regulatory commission found it to be proven and imposed his sanctions following a hearing,” said an FA statement. The 27-year-old will not return to domestic action until 26 December, missing Premier League matches against Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, among others, plus Spurs’ League Cup quarter-final against Manchester United. He will still be available for Tottenham’s Europa League matches.

Bentancur has played 15 times for Tottenham this season and scored his first goal of the campaign in a defeat by Ipswich on 11 November. The incident happened in his own time and so, as he plays in England, fell under the jurisdiction of the FA – unlike the situation involving Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez was on international duty when he posted a video – which the French Football Federation (FFF) said included an alleged “racist and discriminatory” chant – of Argentina celebrating winning the Copa America, and is being investigated by world governing body Fifa.