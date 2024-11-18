Don’t take credit for Temboga road, other projects, Edo PDP tells Okpebholo

The Edo State’s chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, against taking credit for the construction of Temboga Road and other projects initiated and completed during the tenure of his predecessor, Godwin Obaseki.

In a statement, the Publicity Secretary of the Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, Chris Nehikhare, said the claims by Okpebholo that his government was flagging off construction of the 7.5km Temboga Road, among others in the State, were disingenuous and misleading as the road has already been constructed by the immediate past government of Obaseki. Nehikhare further charged the governor-select to desist from his mendacious antics of rewriting the story of the performance of the Obaseki-led government by claiming credit for his projects, but rather focus on delivering his campaign promises, if any, by initiating projects that reflect his administration’s vision, if any, for the State.

He said, “It is unfortunate that Senator Monday Okpebholo, the governor-select and his administration are kicking off on a very bad footing and have resorted to deceiving the people of Edo State with false claims of initiating projects that have already been completed by the government of his predecessor, Godwin Obaseki. “One of such projects is the 7.5km Temboga Road which was initiated and constructed by the Godwin Obaseki-led government. This is utterly preposterous and condemnable and we urge the governor-select and his administration to desist from such ignoble acts forthwith.

“Edo people deserve better than disingenuity and deceit. Rather than engaging in these mendacious antics to rewrite the performance records of Governor Obaseki’s administration, we call on Senator Okpebholo to concentrate on delivering his campaign promises to Edo people initiating and executing his own projects that align with his administration’s vision for Edo State, if really they have any plans or developmental agenda for the State.”