Four dead as Monday sit-at-home turns bloody in Anambra

Four persons have reportedly lost their lives as yet-to-be-identified gunmen opened fire on some residents and security operatives in the communities, in a fatal attack at Ukpo, Dunukofia Local Government Area and Abatete, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State on Monday.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen, suspected to be enforcing the Monday sit-at-home, were said to have arrived Abatete community at about 8:30 am and opened fire on some residents, before proceeding to the Ukpo Roundabout, where they also fired, randomly at many people, including some members of the Anambra State Vigilante Operatives. It was gathered that the attackers, also, set ablaze some vehicles of the vigilante operatives, and killed at least four of the vigilante men, among other atrocities they committed before fleeing the scenes.

The ugly incident was corroborated by some videos currently trending on social media, showing the corpses of one of the vigilante operatives lying in a pool of blood at the Ukpo Roundabout while three were seen in a similar manner in Abatete. One of the videos also showed the President General of Abatete Community, Chimame Ezigbo, as he was being rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention, after he was dangerously hit by bullet during the attack. Another member of the vigilante operative was also hit by bullets and was rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

Although the total number of the persons affected by the attack is yet to be ascertained, a source said no fewer than four persons were killed.