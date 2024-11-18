Ogun LG Elections: No election in over 4,000 polling units – PDP

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections in Ogun State, Hon Oladipupo Adebutu has expressed disappointment over the conduct of the Nov. 16, local government elections in the state. Adebutu spoke at a news conference in Abeokuta on Monday.

The leader of the PDP in the state confirmed that no election was held in the state on Saturday, alleging that the LG elections was marred with violence and intimidation from the ruling party. He claimed that his aides, leaders and supporters of the party were targeted by hoodlums and security forces, allegedly sponsored by the state government.

The former governorship candidate accused the state governor of trampling on democracy and the rights of the residents of the state, alleging attempts by the security entourage of Governor Dapo Abiodun to take over his residence at Iperu-Remo. The PDP chieftain expressed regret that after the party had paid all required fees to the State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) to prevent disenfranchisement, their efforts were met with hostility. He equally narrated how the secretary of the party was allegedly assaulted, adding that he was also targeted by four armed men who opened fire on him and his security men.

“The police were used against us. OGSIEC did not turn up in most polling units. “The only places where they knew it wasn’t favouring APC, they beat electorates. “Our rights as human beings was violated. Violence was unleashed. OGSIEC was unleashed against us. Unfortunately, the police deployed against us, the military deployed against us,” he said. The Party Chairman, Abayomi Tella expressed worry over the irregularities and discrepancies that characterized the polls.

According to Tella, reports from over 4,000 polling units indicated that voting materials were nonexistent, yet OGSIEC claimed that elections were held. Tella said, in some cases, election materials were delivered, but the number of votes declared at the local government collation centers did not match the figures at the polling units. “This is not just a mere discrepancy; it’s a deliberate attempt to manipulate the outcome of the election. “In many wards, there was no voting, yet winners were declared. Where did this voting take place?”, he wondered.

The Chairman also criticised OGSIEC for failing to deliver on its promise of a free and fair election. “The people of Ogun State came out on Saturday to change the narrative, to reject incompetency, but their voices were silenced,” he said. The PDP chairman lamented the state of local government in Ogun State, describing it as comatose since 2011. “We are now making a mockery of democracy in this state. It’s not worth it,” he said.