Troops arrest kidnap suspect in Taraba

Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have nabbed a kidnap kingpin suspect in Lau local government area of Taraba state. The suspect identified as Suleiman Ahmad a local of Bomanda village is said to have orchestrated the kidnap of 20 persons within Lau local council, and extorted over N70 million from his victims.

The suspect in his confessional statement admitted to being in possession of an AK-47 rifle which he uses for his criminal operations, a statement by the troops said. In a follow-up operation on 15 November 2024, the troops said recovered an AK 47 rifle from a concealed location and apprehended one of Ahmad’s accomplices.

The suspect, Hussaini, a suspected gunrunner, was arrested at his residence in the Mayo Dassa area of Lau LGA. The troops said it remained steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

” We will continue to deploy all necessary resources to dismantle criminal networks and protect law-abiding residents from the scourge of kidnapping and other forms of violent crime ”