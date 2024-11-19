DisCos are to replace faulty meters, says NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has announced that it is the responsibility of the electricity distribution companies to replace faulty customers’ meters free of charge. The commission stated this in a public notice issued on Monday.

NERC said it is aware that some DisCos have instructed customers to apply and pay for the replacement of faulty and obsolete meters within their franchise areas, stating that the instruction contravenes the Commission’s Order No. NERC/246/2021 on the Structured Replacement of Faulty and Obsolete End-use Customer Meters in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry. The Order states that no customer with a meter should be forcefully migrated to estimated billing.

“If any customer’s meter is adjudged by any DisCo to be obsolete or faulty, it is the responsibility of the DisCo to replace the meter free of charge, provided that the fault was not caused by the customer. “The Commission restates its commitment to protect customers’ interests and rights by ensuring compliance with established regulatory standards and enforcing regulatory penalties for non-compliance by its licensees. “We urge customers to report cases of non-compliance to the Order by any DisCo,” it stated.

This follows the recent directive of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to Ikeja and Eko electricity distribution companies (IKEDC and EKEDC) to immediately cease all activities related to the planned replacement of Unistar meters that may be flouted. The Commission stated that the Ikeja and Eko DisCos cannot proceed with the withdrawal or replacement of the Unistar meters unless they fully comply with NERC’s Order on Structured Replacement of Faulty and Obsolete End-user Customer Meters in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (Order No. NERC/246/2021).