G20 Summit: Tinubu endorses Global Alliance against Hunger, Poverty

President Bola Tinubu has hailed the creation of the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty, championed by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil. Tinubu described the alliance as pivotal in the global fight against hunger and poverty. He made this statement on Monday at the 19th G20 Leaders Summit opening session in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

He lauded the initiative and described it as the right step to address one of the world’s most significant challenges. “This bold and visionary step underscores Brazil’s leadership in addressing one of the most urgent and persistent challenges facing our world today. “The creation of this Alliance marks a significant milestone in our global efforts to eradicate hunger and poverty, and it also sends a powerful message of solidarity to vulnerable populations around the globe.

“By fostering collaboration between governments, international organisations, and civil society, this initiative offers a comprehensive approach not only to addressing immediate needs but also tackling the structural causes of hunger and poverty,” he said. President Tinubu compared the global initiative to one of the eight priority areas he outlined at his inauguration 18 months ago, expressing Nigeria’s eagerness to adopt international best practices to advance its economic development.

According to President Tinubu, Nigeria’s endorsement of the declaration of commitment to join the Global Alliance is a significant step in its efforts to address hunger and poverty, by leveraging international cooperation and resources to bolster domestic strategies. He added that by supporting the initiative, Nigeria also demonstrates a solid commitment to realising the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 1, which focuses on eradicating poverty, and SDG 2, which aims to achieve zero hunger.

“These goals are at the core of Nigeria’s development agenda, and the Alliance offers a platform to accelerate progress towards them”, President Tinubu said.