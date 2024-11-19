Senate holds valedictory service for late Ifeanyi Ubah

The senate suspended the house rules on Tuesday to admit family members and close relatives of the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah for the commencement of a valedictory session in his honour.

During the service, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio began by zeroing in attention to the seat of their former colleague, draped with the Nigerian flag and four symbolic candles. He noted that the day has been dedicated to the memory of the late Anambra Senator who died on the 26th of July, 2024 at the age of 52.

He further described the late businessman from Otolo, Nnewi North as a visionary with extraordinary empathy for all and a champion for economic empowerment and community development.

Akpabio described Ubah’s death as a huge deficit in the political terrain of the country.