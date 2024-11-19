Wike approves N70,000 minimum wage for FCTA staff

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike has approved the immediate payment of N70,000 new national minimum wage for staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

A statement signed by the Ag. Head of Civil Service of FCT, Grace Adayilo on Monday, said the approval was in a bid to ameliorate the plight of workers under the employ of the FCTA. The head of the service disclosed that the minister also granted approval for payment of (3) three months arrears for all staff of the administration with effect from November 2024.

The statement further added that the move was part of the commitment of the minister to the welfare and well-being of the staff. According to the Head of Service, the gesture will further spur the entire staff of the administration, to support the minister to continue to deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Adayilo equally thanked the minister for always granting expeditious approval for the payment of staff allowances and claims.