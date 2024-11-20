Oil thieves not happy with me, says Tompolo

Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo has alleged that powerful individuals behind oil theft in the country are currently angry at him for exposing their shady deals. He made the allegations at his hometown in Oporoza, the headquarters of the Gbaramatu Kingdom, during a visit by the members of the Nigerian Bar Association. He also alleged constant threats to his life.

According to him, some naval personnel, a few days ago, had attacked operatives of the Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, a private outfit hired by the federal government to protect oil and gas infrastructure in some areas in the Niger Delta region, while an arrest of some suspected oil thieves was ongoing along the Port-Harcourt Creeks.

Speaking during a working visit of the NBA’s national executive, led by its president, Afam Osigwe (SAN), to the oil-bearing community, Tompolo called for synergy between the navy and other security outfits. He said, “While doing this work, we have stepped on a lot of toes of people over there in Lagos and Abuja. We have stepped on a lot of toes. As I am here, after my court cases, I cannot travel anywhere because of me and the key people (barons) fighting this battle.

“if I want to travel to Abuja to visit you, I must go with security. Even with two or three security personnel, none of them are happy with me, and they are now collaborating with top players involved in oil theft. “Most times, you see that Tantita Security now has confrontations with the navy and every well-meaning Nigerian knows the function of the Nigerian Navy and Tantita, but nobody wants to come out to face the truth. “if we happen to arrest anybody now, we would get a lawyer from Abuja, Lagos or Ibadan to do the case very well.”

Tompolo expressed worry that efforts to checkmate crude oil theft were being sabotaged in some quarters. “Some few days back, our people intercepted a vessel in Port Harcourt, where the Nigerian Navy was shooting at Tantita security, with police, department of State Services and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.