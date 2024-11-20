Senate calls for probe into delayed Odukpani-Itu highway project

The Nigerian Senate has mandated its Committee on Works to investigate the reasons behind the non-completion of repairs on the Odukpani-Itu federal highway in Cross River State, including a detailed assessment of how funds allocated over several budget cycles have been utilised.

This followed a motion, sponsored by Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong and co-sponsored by Senator Ekong Sampson, on the pressing need to address the challenges stalling the completion of the road. During the plenary, the Senate highlighted the highway’s potential to create jobs, improve market access, and support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through enhanced infrastructure.

The Senate also directed the Committee to summon relevant agencies, including the Federal Ministry of Works, the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), and contractors handling the project, to present comprehensive reports on the current status and challenges affecting the highway. Additionally, the lawmakers asked the Federal Government to prioritise the highway’s immediate completion, to alleviate the suffering of residents and enhance connectivity in the region.

It also asked the Ministry of Works to review its concrete road pavement policy, particularly for old roads where the asphalt was already in use.