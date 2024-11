The Senate on Wednesday invoked section 157 (1), officially removing Yakubu Umar as the Chairman of Code of Conduct Tribunal.

He was sacked over allegations of misconduct. Umar’s removal gives way to the official resumption of Abdullahi Bello as the new substantive Chairman of the Tribunal.

84 Senators which constitute the two-thirds majority of the Senate, signed in favour of his removal, resolving to forward the resolution to President Bola Tinubu for further action.