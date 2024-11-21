Time has come for African military to close ranks – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has called on the military across Africa to unite in addressing insecurity and other threats to the continent’s unity and stability. He gave the charge on Wednesday when he officially declared open the second edition of the Africa Military Games (AMGA) in Abuja, heralding the event as a historic platform to foster unity, camaraderie and military cooperation across the continent.

The Games with the theme, “Enhancing Military Cooperation in Africa through Sports,” marks a revival of the tradition initiated over 20 years ago in Nairobi, Kenya. Speaking during the opening ceremony of the games at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, President Tinubu, who was represented at the event by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, observed that no single nation can tackle its security challenges alone.

“Our collective safety and the well-being of our people demand that we stand together, shoulder to shoulder, as one united Africa,” he said, acknowledging the significance of the Games in strengthening Africa’s collective security efforts,” Tunibu was quoted as saying in a statement by Stanley Nkwocha, the Senior Special to The President on Media & Communications (Office of The Vice President). Tinubu continued, “This occasion is more than a gathering of extraordinary athletes; it is an undeniable reminder of the cooperation that binds the military institutions across our continent.

“Today, we reaffirm the promise of what we can achieve when we stand together—not just as neighbours, but as guardians of a continent that depends on your valour, sacrifices, and unyielding dedication.” Reflecting on the legacy of the game, President Tinubu commended the Chief of Defence Staff, General C.G. Musa and President of the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA), Major General M. Abdullahi, for their leadership in reviving the event.