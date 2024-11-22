Again, vandals attack Ahoada-Yenagoa 132kv power line – TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says its Ahoada-Yenagoa 132kV line, which is currently under repair due to previous vandalism, was again targeted by vandals on Tuesday. In a statement released by its spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, on Friday, the TCN said the attack, which affected towers 29 to 31, resulted in the theft of approximately one-third of the conductor.

The statement said that a team of TCN engineers, led by Engr. Emmanuel Akpa, General Manager of the Port Harcourt Region, has conducted an inspection of the site. “Preliminary findings indicate that the incident occurred at night. In an attempt to prevent further theft while repair arrangements are being made, local security has been engaged at Ula Ikata in Ahoada East LGA to secure the site until repairs are completed. Additionally, the line will be energized from the Ahoada end as a preventive measure.

“Efforts to replace the stolen 250mm conductor are currently underway. Despite challenges posed by difficult terrain and flooding, the restringing of the Ahoada-Yenagoa 132kV line is approximately 85% complete,” the statement read partly. Earlier in November, vandals also attacked transmission towers in the Okada and Ofosu Communities along the 330kV Benin-Egbin and Benin-Omotosho transmission lines. A total of 31 towers were affected in this incident. The vandalized towers which suffered significant damage, with critical components removed, were discovered by TCN linesmen during a routine patrol.

TCN engineers from the Benin Sub-Region have initiated repairs to prevent the collapse of the affected towers and to avoid disruption of bulk power supply, the company confirmed. It added that these incidents underscore the urgent need to combat the growing problem of vandalism and theft affecting Nigeria’s power infrastructure. TCN called on the public to support efforts to address these crimes, which it said have significantly hampered the expansion and stability of the national grid.