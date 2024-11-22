Premier League clubs approve changes to APT rules

Premier League clubs have voted to approve changes to rules governing commercial deals. At a meeting in London on Friday, clubs took under 30 minutes to approve the changes to Associated Party Transaction regulations (APTs).

Clubs voted 16 in favour and four against. Those voting against included Manchester City and Aston Villa, who had both written to clubs before the meeting seeking support. For changes to be approved, a minimum of 14 Premier League clubs needed to vote in favour.

Friday’s vote came after an independent panel found aspects of the Premier League’s rules to be unlawful earlier this year, following a lawsuit instigated by Manchester City. The Premier League said the rule changes relate to “integrating the assessment of shareholder loans” and “include the removal of some of the amendments made to APT rules earlier this year”.

“The purpose of the APT rules is to ensure clubs are not able to benefit from commercial deals or reductions in costs that are not at fair market value by virtue of relationships with associated parties.”