Ugochinyere hopeful 6yrs Single Term, Rotational Presidency/Governorship Bill will be a legislation

The lead sponsor of the bill seeking to amend the 1999 constitution to provide for a single term of six years for the Offices of the President, State Governors and Local Government Areas Chairmen, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere says there is still hope for the bill to become a legislation. This follows the rejection of the bill at the plenary on Thursday.

Hon. Ugochinyere, in a statement noted that the decision on the floor of the House does not put an end to the agitation for single term of six years. According to the bill, which was co-sponsored by 35 members, also seeks zonal rotation of presidential and governorship seats, as well as holding of the elections in one day. Ugochinyere, who explained that there’s need for more consultation added that “the struggle to reform our constitutional democracy to be all inclusive and provide Avenue for justice, equity and fairness has not been lost. The decision on the floor of the House today not to allow the bill for 6 year single tenure for presidency/governorship and for power to rotate between north and south, all elections to hold in one day, not to scale 2nd reading does not put an end to agitation and hope that we will realize this objective.

“This is a temporary setback which does not affect the campaign for all-inclusive democratic process. We are going to review these decision and find possible ways of reintroducing it after following due legislative procedures. All I can tell Nigerians is that we will continue the advocacy and convince our colleagues to see reason with us. If elections are held in one day, it will reduce cost, reduce rigging. If power rotates, it will help de-escalate. Political tensions and six year single term will go a long way in helping elective leaders focus on delivering their democratic mandate. All hope is not lost, we will continue the advocacy and we hope that when reintroduced our colleagues will support it.”