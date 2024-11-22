What we are doing to solve farmers/herders clashes – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to solve the reoccurring clashes between farmers and herders that have claimed several lives. Violence between farmers and herders over access to water and land in several Nigerian states has put food production at risk.

The conflict, which adds to the decade-long insurgency by Islamist extremists who have killed tens of thousands in northeast Nigeria, has resulted in 3,641 deaths from 2016 to 2018, according to an Amnesty International report, the closest to an official tally on the casualties. Tinubu said his renewed focus on driving international and local investments into the livestock sector of the agricultural value chain will end the crisis of farmer-herder clashes, eradicate hunger and poverty in Nigeria as well as promote economic prosperity.

President Tinubu said in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil at the signing of a Letter of Intent between the Nigerian Government and JBS S.A, one of the top three largest meat processing companies globally. “What we are doing right now is that we are solving a problem that afflicted humanity in that part of Africa, clashes between farmers and migrating cows that have caused some life and bloodshed when there is a modern, civilized way to solve those problems and even bring a successful economy out of it,” Tinubu was quoted in a Friday statement by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

“We are trying to turn a situation of tragedy, hopelessness into economic opportunity, see through problems and see the opportunity that is involved in it.” Tinubu urged the company to see the considerable potential in what he called the $2.5billion livestock investment opportunities in Nigeria, especially with its huge population and tap into it, given JBS S.A’s globally recognized expertise in the area of guaranteeing food security.