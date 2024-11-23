Zulum calls for overhaul of educational system to align with industry needs

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has called for a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s education system to address the disconnect between educational institutions and the needs of industries. The Governor made this statement during a courtesy visit by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, at the Government House, Maiduguri.

Governor Zulum expressed concern that many graduates produced by higher institutions lack the necessary skills to drive innovation and technological advancement. He urged NELFUND to critically assess the issue and implement solutions that enable graduates to become self-employed rather than depend on limited job opportunities.

“We have two major problems in our educational system: the mismatch between educational institutions and industries, as they do not communicate effectively, and the mismatch between the labor market and graduates, many of whom are unprepared to work in the industries,” Zulum stated.

Zulum further encouraged NELFUND to support entrepreneurship, technical education, and vocational training programs. “Beyond offering loans, I urge you to explore ways to support entrepreneurship education and promote technical and vocational training to reduce the reluctance toward these critical areas of study,” he added.