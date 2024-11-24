Navy flags off exercise Crocodile Lift

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, has flagged off the third edition of the French-facilitated maritime exercise codenamed Crocodile Lift, aimed at developing skills for amphibious operations.

Ogalla was represented by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Naval Doctrine Command, Rear Admiral Shehu Gombe. The event which took place on Saturday onboard Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) KADA at Western Naval Command, Lagos.

The naval chief said the exercise was similar to the just-concluded ‘EX GRAND AFRICAN NEMO’, adding that it also presented an opportunity for partners with a shared understanding of security objectives to deploy African-led solutions to transborder threats and challenges.

He reaffirmed the Nigerian Navy’s commitment and readiness to enhance regional collaboration toward ensuring the safety and security of the common maritime space for prosperous economic activities.

To Ogalla, the efforts of the Nigerian Navy, regional allies and international partners toward ensuring the overall regional maritime security was evident during the recently concluded ‘Ex GRAND AFRICAN NEMO 2024’.