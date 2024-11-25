NiMet, Governors to sign MoU on climate change

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), said they would sign a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen their collaboration against climate change. A statement by NiMET on Monday said the collaboration is in the interest of Nigeria’s continued socio-economic development.

Speaking at a meeting at NGF’s Office in Abuja over the weekend, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, Professor Charles Anosike, said that a formal relationship between the NGF and NiMet is in the best interest of the country as it will benefit the people. “It’s no longer news that we are seeing increasingly weather events that are affecting our communities. Every year we count losses of the number of our people that have been killed, families and communities displaced, and the economic damages. “These extreme weather events also trigger human trafficking, disease outbreaks, and other negative impacts”, he said.

Continuing, Professor Anosike said that NiMet and NGF believe strongly that something should be done to mitigate the impact of climate change, and would sign a MoU to guide their relationship. “If we can proactively collaborate and coordinate our activities, we should be able to reduce the impact of climate change. This is why NiMet has come to the NGF. Our collaboration will ensure that weather and climate information get to the last mile – the Nigerian people”. Prof. Anosike said that weather and climate information are critical to the sustainable economic development of our people.

“Early warning systems are systematic activities that will ensure that weather and climate information get to the Nigerian people and to the vulnerable to ensure that they would be able to respond accordingly. Not reactively, but proactively. Early warning saves lives but for it to work effectively, synergistic leadership has to be demonstrated by all the relevant stakeholders”. He also said that NiMet’s Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) is an early warning tool in support of the United Nations Early Warning for All (EW4ALL) initiative championed by the WMO.