Opposition lawmakers sound alarm over alleged PDP sabotage plot

Nigeria’s Opposition Coalition lawmakers have raised concerns over what they describe as a deliberate scheme by certain People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governors and National Working Committee (NWC) members to keep the party’s acting chairman, Umar Damagun, in office until 2027. According to the group, this move is intended to weaken the PDP and align it with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during a live press conference in Akokwa, Imo State, on Sunday evening, the group’s spokesperson, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, alleged that 24 PDP state chairmen had been strategically planted to endorse President Bola Tinubu before the next general election. He described these actions as a betrayal of the party’s founding principles and vowed that the opposition would take steps to thwart the alleged conspiracy. “Our nation is facing severe challenges economic, political but what is missing is a vibrant and responsible opposition,” Ugochinyere said. “Instead, we have political charlatans hijacking the heartbeat of the PDP and turning it into an errand platform for the ruling party.”

Ugochinyere accused the current PDP leadership of deliberately postponing crucial party meetings to consolidate their control. “Since last year, the NEC meeting to appoint a chairman from North Central has been repeatedly shifted under false pretenses,” he said. “They want Damagun, an imposter, to remain as chairman and ensure the PDP becomes weak enough to serve their selfish interests.” The spokesperson also alleged that some PDP governors and national leaders were fraternizing with APC officials, holding clandestine meetings overseas, and abandoning their party’s core responsibilities. “If the PDP’s founding fathers could see this, they would weep for what has become of the party they built to uphold democracy,” he added.

The lawmakers further accused former Rivers State Governor and current FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, of destabilizing the party and attempting to impeach Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara. Ugochinyere condemned Wike’s alleged plot to seize Rivers State’s allocations and destabilize governance in the region. Wike’s attempt to control Rivers’ resources and overthrow Governor Fubara is an invitation to anarchy,” Ugochinyere warned. “Any effort to undermine the statutory allocation of Rivers State will not be tolerated.” The coalition vowed to resist any attempt to undermine the PDP’s integrity and called on loyal members to stand firm. Ugochinyere also urged President Tinubu to approach dealings with Wike cautiously, citing the minister’s history of political betrayals.

The press conference concluded with a renewed call for transparency and accountability within the PDP and a commitment to restoring the party’s status as a credible opposition force. “We will not allow these impostors to destroy what our founding fathers built. The PDP will rise again,” Ugochinyere assured.