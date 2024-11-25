Unemployment dropped by 4.3% in Q2, says NBS

The unemployment rate in Nigeria declined to 4.3 per cent in the second quarter of 2024, according to the latest report released on Monday, by the National Bureau of Statistics. This marked a decrease from the 5.3 per cent recorded in Q1 2024 and reflected a gradual recovery from the 5.0 per cent in Q3 2023.

The Labour Force Participation Rate rose to 79.5 per cent, up from 77.3 per cent in the previous quarter, highlighting increased workforce engagement. The Nigeria Labour Force Survey (NLFS) is a statistical survey designed to collect comprehensive data on employment, unemployment, and other characteristics of the population labour force. It provides quarterly estimates of the main labour force statistics with sufficient precision at the national level.

The Employment-to-Population Ratio also showed significant improvement, climbing to 76.1 per cent in Q2 2024 from 73.2 per cent in Q1 2024. This indicates that a higher proportion of the working-age population was gainfully employed during the period.

Also, self-employment remained dominant, accounting for 85.6 per cent of total employment, an increase from 84 per cent in the preceding quarter. Informal employment also rose slightly to 93.0 per cent, highlighting the economy’s reliance on informal jobs.

Urban unemployment stood at 5.2 per cent, a reduction from 6.0 per cent in Q1 2024. However, rural areas recorded an even lower unemployment rate of 2.8 per cent, compared to 4.3 per cent in the previous quarter. This disparity highlights the continued role of agriculture and informal activities in rural employment, contrasting with the urban dependence on formal and service-driven jobs. The youth unemployment rate (ages 15–24) dropped significantly to 6.5 per cent, compared to 8.4 per cent in Q1 2024. The report further revealed gender disparities, with the unemployment rate for females at 5.1 per cent, compared to 3.4 per cent for males.

This suggests a need for targeted gender-inclusive policies to bridge the employment gap. The report read, “The unemployment rate is defined as the share of the labour force not employed but actively searching for and available for work. “Unemployment is one of the components of labour underutilisation. The unemployment rate for Q2 2024 was 4.3 per cent, showing an increase of 0.1 percentage point compared to the same period last year. “The unemployment rate among males was 3.4 per cent and 5.1 per cent among females.